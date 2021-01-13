No Comments

F-150, Mustang Mach-E Win North American Truck, Utility of the Year

Photo: Ford

The prophecy has been fulfilled. Two of Ford’s hottest new vehicles have taken two of the top prizes in the 2021 North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year awards. The 2021 Ford F-150 earns the title of North American Truck of the Year, and the Mustang Mach-E is the 2021 North American Utility of the Year.

More on the 2021 Ford F-150: Available Max Recline Seats make it a great place for a nap

F-150, Mustang Mach-E double it up again

A 2021 Ford F-150 with an American Flag hat

Photo: Ford

New Pro Power Onboard makes F-150 even better for tough jobs

Photo: Ford

Can it tow your boat? You betcha

Photo: Ford

Ford F-150 Tremor trim coming later this year

Photo: Ford

This double victory marks the third time that the 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E have won major awards side by side. Back in November, both took top honors from Green Car Journal in the 2021 Green Car of the Year and Green Truck of the Year awards. Last month, both scored in the Edmunds Top Rated awards, including a nod to the Mustang Mach-E for Top Rated Luxury EV.

By winning in tandem again, it raises the question: Is this the new dynamic duo? Are we looking at the automotive analog of Jordan and Pippen? The vroom-vroom version of Batman and Robin? The non-edible equivalent of peanut butter and jelly? You know what? I’m going to just go ahead and say yes.

“This recognition for Mustang Mach-E and F-150 is validation not only for our brand, but also for our Ford team, which continues to innovate and deliver on its commitment to creating must-have products and services,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Americas and International Markets Group. “The North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year awards are among the most prestigious in the industry and such an honor serves as a capstone achievement for years of hard work for the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 teams.”

Ford keeps racking ‘em up

Handsome, powerful, award-winning

Photo: Ford

That’s right. It’s a Mustang

Photo: Ford

Bears repeating: IT HOLDS SO MANY WINGS

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E both began arriving at dealerships in December. Each rode in on a wave of good vibes having earned a whole buncha hardware for being great.

The 2021 Ford F-150, in addition to the aforementioned Edmunds and GCJ accolades, was named the Best Buy award winner for full-size trucks by Kelley Blue Book in December. That marks the seventh year in a row that the F-150 tops KBB’s Best Buy awards in its segment. Earlier this month, the F-150 also took home Detroit Free Press’ 2021 Truck of the Year.

Ford’s all-new Mustang Mach-E, its first electric SUV, has also been cleaning it up. Green Car Reports dubbed the Mustang Mach-E its Best Car to Buy 2021. The Car Connection also called the Mustang Mach-E its Best Car to Buy 2021 as well as its Best Electric Car to Buy 2021 and Best Crossover to Buy 2021. Gee, folks, sounds like this might be a good choice if you’re looking to buy a new vehicle. Call it a hunch.

With yet another award in their respective metaphorical pockets, you don’t really need a hunch to tell that the 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E are the cream of the crop. All the awards — including 2021 North American Truck of the Year and 2021 North American Utility of the Year — tell you that straight up that they’re the cream. Delicious, fun-to-drive, award-winning cream.

