3 Fall Driving Safety Tips
Fall may be a welcome respite from a hot summer, but it delivers a number of driving challenges. With cooler temperatures, come fewer hours of daylight. Then there’s the soggy carpet of leaves you’ll need to traverse. Just as you are adjusting to a new season, so are the wildlife, so you need to be hyper-aware of animals, especially deer, darting across the road.
Hidden dangers
Leaves not only provide a slick surface that your tires will find more difficult to grip, but they also hide even bigger dangers like potholes.
“Slow down to avoid hitting something that could damage your car. And never drive over a large pile of leaves — kids and dogs may be playing in them,” warns AAALiving.
Potential fire
Leaves that are crinkly and dry can be the best tinder for an unexpected and dangerous fire. Your exhaust system or catalytic converter can become too hot to handle when paired with a pile of dry leaves, AAA notes.
Obstructed view
Your normal commute will feel different in fall because it is different. Typically, you’ll be traveling to and from work or school in the dark, unlike your summer drives bathed in sunshine.
Even if you’re not dealing with an autumn rainstorm and skies are just cloudy, your vision can still be compromised if the windshield is dirty. Make sure your windshield is clean and clear of seasonal debris. Whether it’s leaves, ice, or just dusty streaks mucking up your windshield, you have to take the time to wipe it away before you get on the road.
“If you’re already driving and your windshield is fogging, adjust the defroster to mimic the temperature on the outside. You can also open your windows slightly, as long as you aren’t letting rain in, to help equalize the temperature and humidity,” advises Progressive.
With some focus and safety prep, you can better maneuver through fall’s driving challenges.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.