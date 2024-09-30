No Comments

3 Fall Driving Safety Tips

Photo: The News Wheel

Fall may be a welcome respite from a hot summer, but it delivers a number of driving challenges. With cooler temperatures, come fewer hours of daylight. Then there’s the soggy carpet of leaves you’ll need to traverse. Just as you are adjusting to a new season, so are the wildlife, so you need to be hyper-aware of animals, especially deer, darting across the road.

Hidden dangers

Leaves not only provide a slick surface that your tires will find more difficult to grip, but they also hide even bigger dangers like potholes.

“Slow down to avoid hitting something that could damage your car. And never drive over a large pile of leaves — kids and dogs may be playing in them,” warns AAALiving.

Potential fire

Leaves that are crinkly and dry can be the best tinder for an unexpected and dangerous fire. Your exhaust system or catalytic converter can become too hot to handle when paired with a pile of dry leaves, AAA notes.

Obstructed view

Your normal commute will feel different in fall because it is different. Typically, you’ll be traveling to and from work or school in the dark, unlike your summer drives bathed in sunshine.

Even if you’re not dealing with an autumn rainstorm and skies are just cloudy, your vision can still be compromised if the windshield is dirty. Make sure your windshield is clean and clear of seasonal debris. Whether it’s leaves, ice, or just dusty streaks mucking up your windshield, you have to take the time to wipe it away before you get on the road.

“If you’re already driving and your windshield is fogging, adjust the defroster to mimic the temperature on the outside. You can also open your windows slightly, as long as you aren’t letting rain in, to help equalize the temperature and humidity,” advises Progressive.

With some focus and safety prep, you can better maneuver through fall’s driving challenges.