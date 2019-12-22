No Comments

Fan-Favorite Honda S2000 Returns in Modern Prototype Form

Photo: Honda

Talk to young gearheads at your local car meet and you’ll likely hear a lot of love for JDMs and, in particular, the Honda S2000, a car often glorified as one of the best roadsters ever made.

It’s was in production for a decade and out of production for another one, and now, to celebrate the car’s 20th anniversary, Honda has resurrected it as a custom prototype full of exclusive, modern parts.

Before you get too excited, do note that this isn’t a new model, or a prototype for the next generation of the car. Rather, it seems like a one-off designed to titillate rather than to satisfy the desire for the S2000 to make a proper comeback.

Based on the AP1 generation of 1999-2003, the custom S2000 features updated side sills and fenders as well as a modernized spoiler and bumper. The suspension system has also been updated, and the windshield surround and mirrors painted black. To round out the look, it rides on 17-inch Advan ZR2 wheels.

The interior doesn’t look very different, but Honda hasn’t given us a clear look at that part yet, though it did say the car would have an updated audio system.

Though it’s not a new car, we may be able to hope that the new parts will become available for customer purchase, including in the United States.

The custom Honda S2000 will be on display at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon that begins on January 10. Expect to see more images of the car then!