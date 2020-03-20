No Comments

Faulty Brake Causes Recall for 2020 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500

The 2020 Silverado is one of two GM pickups that’s being recalled next month

Photo: Chevrolet

When it comes to vehicle manufacturing, safety and functionality are always of the utmost importance. Sometimes, however, issues slip through the cracks. Recently, GM ordered a recall for 2020 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. The reason? A fault in the brake system.

Recall for 2020 Chevy and GMC

Last week, GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall for 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. According to a NHTSA filing, a problem with the vehicles’ brake calipers had been identified. The issue involved a lack of heat-treatment for the bolts used to attach both the front and rear calipers, which should have been a part of the normal manufacturing process.

The issue comes down to long-term performance and safety. The heat-treating process used on the bolts strengthens them for use carrying heavy loads. Untreated bolts run the risk of breaking under such loads, and this can result in breaking issues, wheel rotation problems, and internal damage to other parts of the truck.

An easy fix

While this may be a serious issue, the fix is relatively simple. GM has protocols in place for situations like this, and is ready to take care of drivers affected by this recall. At no cost to the owner, GM will replace the front and rear caliper bolts with properly heat-treated replacements. Dealerships around the country will be at the ready to inspect all affected vehicles for damage, as well as perform any necessary maintenance.

This recall for 2020 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups will affect a total of 20,352 vehicles.

GM will begin notifying Silverado and Sierra owners of the issue immediately, as well as instructing these owners to make appointments with their dealers of choice. The recall is scheduled to begin on April 13th, 2020, although its currently unclear how the recent coronavirus outbreak will effect this schedule.