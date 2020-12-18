No Comments

FCA Canada Fills Minivan with Presents for Local Toy Drive

FCA Canada Windsor employees support Sparky’s Toy Drive

Photo: FCA Canada

The employees at FCA Canada are stepping into the role of Santa this holiday season.

Instead of driving a sleigh filled with a sack of toys, though, FCA Canada Windsor employees used a modern machine for their delivery. The family-friendly Chrysler Pacifica provided the perfect transport and space for this year’s donation to Sparky’s Toy Drive’s headquarters at Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

In support of Sparky’s Toy Drive, which will help make the season a bit brighter for 3,200 children in need in the Windsor-Essex area, FCA Canada Windsor employees donated enough toys to fill the minivan and $16,000.

“I am once again overwhelmed by the generosity of our employees,” said FCA Canada Windsor Assembly Plant Manager Jon Desjardins. “During a challenging time for everyone, the team here is always thinking of the community and how we can help.”

It took only a week for FCA Canada employees to fill up the minivan with toys, and those who didn’t donate toys, offered money to support the toy drive.

“FCA Windsor Assembly employees have long been a huge part of Sparky’s Toy Drive success over the years,” said Sean Costello, Sparky’s Toy Drive Coordinator, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. “They recognized that many families are in need this year more than ever and really stepped up for the community.”

FCA Canada Windsor employees have supported the drive since 2002. Since then, their generosity has filled more than 90 minivans.

Sparky’s Toy Drive is organized by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and sponsored by the Windsor Firefighter’s Benefit fund.

Anyone interested in donating new, unopened toys or money to Sparky’s Toy Drive has until December 23; there are multiple locations accepting donations. A list of the participating Windsor fire stations can be found here.