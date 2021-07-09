No Comments

FCA Canada Reports 20 Percent Sales Growth in Q2 2021

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler

Photo: FCA

For Q2 2021, FCA Canada had a 20 percent increase in total sales year over year, selling 40,490 vehicles compared to 33,718 vehicles in Q2 2020. For the calendar year, the brand reported an 11 percent increase, selling 86,567 units. Check out the sales results of Jeep, Ram, and other brands for Q2 2021 below.

Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

Photo: FCA

Total sales for Jeep reached 14,297 in Q2, which is 37 percent higher than in the previous year. Retail sales were also up 43 percent, and each of the brand’s major models had successful quarters as well. The Wrangler, Compass, Grand Cherokee, and Cherokee had sales increases of 19 percent, 47 percent, 51 percent, and 111 percent, respectively.

Ram

The 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn

Photo: FCA

With 19,238 trucks sold this quarter compared to 17,731 last year, the Ram brand’s sales rose 8 percent. Ram pickup trucks, in particular, accounted for 18,417 of the trucks sold in 2021. Retail sales for Ram were 2 percent higher as well.

Dodge

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Photo: FCA

Dodge sold just 1 percent more in 2021 than it did in 2020, reaching 4,894 vehicles sold. The Durango and Charger had the greatest sales increases at 241 percent and 402 percent, respectively.

Chrysler

The 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

Photo: FCA Canada

Thanks primarily to the addition of the new Chrysler Grand Caravan, the Chrysler brand sold 1,768 units, which is up 275 percent year over year. The Pacifica also saw a 128 percent increase, while the 300 saw a 225 increase.

After being hit with different manufacturing issues and other problems that arose during the pandemic, FCA Canada is clearly recovering well, based on its Q2 2021 sales results. Plus, with the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe, updated Jeep Compass, Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition, and other models available this year, the automaker could potentially have a greater sales growth later in 2021.