No Comments

FCA Canada Supports United Way with $100,000 Donation

FCA Canada is helping kids get the nourishment they need as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens their sources of food and meals. With a $100,000 donation, FCA Canada is supporting the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County.

Dashboard Indicator Lights: What do they mean?

Through the Emergency Response Fund, grocery gift cards, food delivery services, and food hampers will be accessible to families who are suffering due to the pandemic. Families searching for food banks in their area can access the agency’s temporary emergency food helpline.

“Because COVID-19 has shuttered schools across Ontario, the children who rely on daily food programs in their classrooms are going without essential nutrition. We are working alongside United Way of Windsor/Essex and their community partner agencies to provide a remedy for this,” said David Buckingham, president and CEO, FCA Canada. “This donation will help support vulnerable kids and families in this great time of need, particularly in the neighborhoods around our Windsor facilities.”

More than 65,000 meals will be distributed to kids in need over three months thanks to the sizable donation from FCA Canada.

“FCA Canada’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis demonstrates this organization’s leadership and true compassion for our community,” said Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County. “FCA’s big-hearted contribution will ensure that children and youth receive nutritious food during this time when traditional meal programs have been suspended.”

Ready for an Adventure? Check out the premium features of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The automaker pledged earlier this month to provide more than 1 million meals to school-age kids who live in communities around FCA manufacturing plants in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada by partnering with local nonprofit organizations, including No Kid Hungry.