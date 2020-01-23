No Comments

FCA Supports Diversity With New Website

FCA recently launched an all-new site to lend its support to the women and minorities owning and operating dealerships. The Dealer Diversity site, www.minoritydealers.com, holds useful information while also applauding successfully-run dealerships.

The purpose and usage of the site

If you head to the Dealer Diversity site, you’ll find awards FCA has won for encouraging diversity within the workplace. There are also detailed success stories and an online application process if you’d like to be a part of the company’s dealership network, which currently includes 2,600 dealers.

The Dealer Network Diversity team and Dealer Network Operations team are working together to find qualified candidates through the website. The online application is on a secure encrypted website so you can have more peace of mind when sharing relevant information.

Eric Wong, Senior Manager of Dealer Market Representation, Diversity and Technology, said, “This site provides a conduit so FCA can provide support to help our dealers achieve financial success.”

The Dealer Diversity site also runs alongside the Dealer Investment Program. Launched back in 2018, the program lends financial support to those who show potential of successfully operating a dealership but currently lack the funds to do so. In order to help these promising individuals, the program places dealers within the markets where they are most likely to perform well.

By the end of 2018, 177 FCA dealers were owned by minorities, which is 57 percent more dealers than in 2010. As such, it’s unsurprising that FCA has the second-highest ranking of minority-owned stores within the United States automotive industry. FCA also has a large portion of dealerships owned by women at 317 dealers.

FCA will be interviewing candidates for dealership positions during the National Automobile Dealers Association Show at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas. If interested, you can schedule an appointment for February 15 or 16.