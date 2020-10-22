FCA Rebrands Online Retailing Experience as New E-Shop
FCA has announced that it will now be referring to its Online Retailing Experience as E-Shop. With this one-stop platform, you can go through the purchasing process for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles entirely online.
What is E-Shop?
About six months ago, FCA launched what is now known as E-Shop to help dealerships sell vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic. This premium one-stop platform was a success, increasing the percentage of monthly sales coming from internet leads by roughly 20 percent.
When you want to search for a new vehicle, you can easily reach E-Shop through various websites. Once on the platform, you can find your current car’s trade-in value, pricing information for new cars, and financial lending options. After you finalize the paperwork for a new vehicle online, some dealerships also give you the option of scheduling a home delivery to reduce in-person contact during the purchasing process.
What new features will E-Shop have?
FCA will be continuously adding new features to E-Shop to make shopping for a car online more convenient. Most recently, the automaker introduced online chatting, through which you can receive answers to your questions in real-time. By November, you will also be able to make a refundable reservation on different vehicles, using your PayPal account.
By December, E-Shop will give the option to schedule a test drive online. This means you will have the opportunity to try out a new car without wasting time in the showroom. Participating dealerships will also be able to add used and certified pre-owned vehicles to E-Shop, providing more models for you to view online.
If you’d like to check out E-Shop, you can access it through different FCA dealership websites, OEM sites, and social media applications. If you have specific questions about the platform, utilize the E-Shop online chatting feature, or contact a participating dealer.
