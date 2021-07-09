No Comments

FCA US Sales up 32 Percent in Q2 2021

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

FCA US LLC announced that its Q2 2021 sales increased 32 percent year over year. Retail sales, in particular, grew 27 percent in the quarter, and fleet sales made up 12 percent of total sales. Take a look at how each of its individual car brands performed.

Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Photo: FCA

Total sales for Jeep rose 19 percent year over year, making it the brand’s second-best Q2 for retail sales in the U.S. Jeep sold the most units of any other FCA US brand in Q2 2021 at 210,439. The Gladiator had its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales and total sales at 29,962 units. It was also the best quarter ever for Wrangler retail sales in the states.

Ram

The 2021 Ram ProMaster

Photo: FCA

Total sales for Ram reached 187,750 units. This is 47 percent higher than in Q2 2020. Total sales for Ram pickup trucks climbed 40 percent, the ProMaster van saw a 129 percent growth, and the ProMaster City had a 132 percent growth.

Dodge

The 2021 Dodge Durango

Photo: FCA

Dodge had a 42 percent increase in total sales year over year with 62,314 units sold. Total sales for the Challenger, Durango, and Charger rose 52 percent, 53 percent, and 95 percent, respectively. This was the best retail Q2 for the Durango since 2005 as well as the best quarter ever for Charger Scat Pack and Challenger Scat Pack total sales.

Chrysler

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

Chrysler also had its total sales increase year over year by 36 percent, selling 18,900 units. The Pacifica Hybrid played an important role in this growth, recording its highest ever Q2 total sales.

FCA US is still dealing with different supply chain issues, which emerged during the pandemic and are have been impacting the automotive industry as a whole. Once these are resolved, the automaker may see a further improvement in its sales.