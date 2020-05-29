No Comments

FCA Will Add Sterilizing Technology to New Vehicles

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Photo: FCA

The coronavirus pandemic has led many individuals to take extra health precautions by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands more often. Accordingly, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you may now value features related to your health more than you typically would. That’s why automakers, like FCA, are planning to add sterilizing technology to upcoming vehicles.

How the pandemic may affect future cars

IHS Markit recently surveyed consumers in the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, and China. The survey found that 80 percent of respondents are willing to purchase systems that can sanitize their vehicles. Another survey, conducted by Cox Automotive, discovered that about 30 percent of car shoppers want cars with air quality features more than they did before the pandemic.

Changing the cabin air filter

Photo: The News Wheel

An FCA spokesperson said, “Recent events have directed us to investigate additional technologies for improving cabin air for our heating and air conditioning systems. We’re also looking at antimicrobial materials and easily-cleanable surfaces for our interiors.”

By adding new sterilizing technology, FCA may be able to better meet current customer demand. Other automakers may look into adding UV lights into existing lighting systems or headliners to kill germs while the vehicles are empty. Another option is to add an ozone-generating system or fogging system to spray a disinfectant while the cabin is unoccupied.

Uconnect 5 system

Photo: FCA

Furthermore, technologies that limit physical touch can be useful in vehicles. For example, if your car has an infotainment system that lets you digitally pay for carryout, parking, or fuel, you can avoid using credit card readers or interacting with other high-touch items.

Once the pandemic is over, it’s unsure whether or not sterilizing technology will continue to be a high priority. For now, however, FCA may be able to help provide extra peace of mind with its new technology.