FCA Will Manufacture Face Masks for Health Care Workers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Photo: FCA

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increased need for face masks and other personal protective equipment. As a result, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently announced that it will manufacture over 1 million face masks each month.

Plans for the face masks

FCA is working to install production capacity this week, and then it will begin manufacturing the face masks within the next few weeks. FCA intends to donate the masks throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Specifically, the masks will be of use to firefighters, EMTs, and the police. Health care workers in clinics and hospitals will also be able to utilize the masks to protect themselves. The donation is the first action that FCA is taking to help support those who are combating the pandemic.

Photo: FCA

FCA CEO Mike Manley said, “Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important. In addition to the support we are giving to increase the production of ventilators, we canvassed our contacts across the healthcare industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks.”

FCA will be donating the masks to the facilities and individuals who have the most immediate need for them. In order to accomplish this, the company will be working closely with authorities at the city, regional, and national levels.

Photo: FCA

On March 18, FCA declared that it would be suspending production in its North American plants until at least the end of March. The company is working to make sure its employees are protected and safe at work by improving cleaning protocols and generating other changes.

FCA will continue to release updates on actions it will be taking to fight the coronavirus pandemic within the next few weeks.