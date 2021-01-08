No Comments

FCA Will Show New Tech at CES 2021

FCA will have tours of its vehicles at CES 2021

Photo: FCA

CES 2021 will showcase the latest technology offerings when it takes place virtually Jan. 11-14. FCA will participate in CES 2021 and provide interactive tours of its new vehicle-related innovations.

A guided tour

If you attend the event, a virtual brand ambassador will give you a guided tour of new FCA technologies. The ambassador will adjust the 3D experience based on your preferences, though all users taking the tour can expect to view 12 FCA vehicles and watch extensive video explanations.

Specifically, you can check out videos about the Uconnect 5 system, the capabilities and performance of vehicles, the four-post shaker and wind tunnel in FCA science labs, an advanced drive simulator, and vehicle electrification systems.

A guided FCA tour at CES 2021

Photo: FCA

A self-guided tour

If you prefer, you can choose to take a self-guided tour instead. During this tour, you can check out new FCA vehicles, like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept, from different angles and learn more about specific features through the quick links in the global navigation.

Mobile options

By using a QR code in the FCA virtual showroom, you can also view a photo-realistic augmented reality version of the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe on your smartphone. You can change the model’s color, get a closer look at the interior, place the model in a physical location to get a more accurate idea of its size. Google Search will also offer the AR experience within the next few weeks.

While the coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult to have a hands-on event, FCA can still share its technologies in an immersive way using these online solutions at CES 2021. If you’re interested, you can check out the site here when it debuts at 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 11.