Final C7 Corvette GS Convertible Built Will Be Raffled Off

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has an array of Corvette models on display for car enthusiasts to enjoy. Now, the museum is set to raffle off the final C7 Corvette GS Convertible that Chevrolet ever built.

The droptop Corvette has a stylish exterior in Blade Silver Metallic. The roof is painted black, while the badging, side view mirrors, hood stinger stripe, and ground effects have Carbon Flash treatments. The car rides on black aluminum wheels, which have red brake calipers in the corners.

The Corvette gets its power from the 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine, which pairs to the M5U eight-speed automatic transmission to deliver 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a multi-mode performance exhaust system and Magnetic Ride Control suspension, which help you have a smooth and exciting ride.

Inside the sophisticated cabin, you’ll find the 10-speaker Bose audio system and leather appointments in Adrenaline Red. You are also able to relax on the comfortable seats, which are ventilated and heated.

The C7 Corvette had its final production date on November 14, 2019. The specific C7 Corvette GS Convertible that’s up for grabs was built back on August 30, 2019. The winner of the raffle will receive not only the luxury sports car but also the Museum Delivery program option, which involves a presentation and orientation of the car, along with a VIP guided tour of the National Corvette Museum.

If you’re interested in being the owner of this Corvette, you can purchase a raffle ticket for $150 through the museum. Only 1,500 tickets are available so you need to act fast if you’re interested in the car.