No Comments

Find the Right Car Seat for Your Pup

Traveling with pets, whether it’s a short trip to the vet or a long road trip with the family, requires extra consideration. You might need to pack treats, water, a special toy, blanket, or medication, especially if your pup doesn’t love riding in the car. In addition to the essentials to keep your pup happy and content on the drive, you must prioritize his safety. Just like you fasten your seatbelt, your pup must also have a way to stay safe in the vehicle.

Road Trip Ideas: 3 scenic drives in Texas you should take

The reason to invest in a safety system for your pup is not just for his safety. A pup who can roam free in a vehicle can be a dangerous distraction to you as the driver. And, if you have to brake suddenly, a pup who isn’t seat belted in could collide with another passenger or seat, harming himself and others.

There are plenty of options on the market, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a safety solution that makes you and your pup happy. You could pick a safety harness or tether, which acts similarly to a human seatbelt or a dog car seat, which may offer more protection for your traveling pup.

Dog car seats reduce the risk of your pup getting hurt or causing a dangerous distraction.

“Dog car seats are anchored into the vehicle to prevent the movement of a dog in the event of a crash. They are typically installed in a vehicle’s back seat but can be set up in the front seat as well,” according to CarGurus.com writer Chris Teague.

Dog car seats aren’t built one size fits all, so you’ll have to take into account your pup’s size to lead you to the right option.

“Small dogs may be able to ride in a hammock-style car seat. Brands such as Kurgo make convertible hammock systems that allow different installation methods for small dogs or larger dogs. These can also function as dog car seat covers, which protect the interior of the car,” adds Teague.

It may take some time to figure out what dog car seat is right for your pup, but it’s important research to make sure your pup is safe while you’re traveling.