First Ford Maverick Trucks Delivered in September

The Ford Maverick (far left) gives Ford one of the most balanced truck lineups going today

Photo: Ford

With three months left in the calendar year, Ford is looking to put its foot down and stake its claim as America’s uncontested, undeniable champion of all things truck. At the end of September, the first Ford Maverick trucks were delivered to customers across the U.S., which also bolsters the Blue Oval’s green push.

Ford delivered 506 Maverick pickup trucks at the end of last month. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Customers have reserved more than 100,000 trucks thus far, and you can bet that the conversion to sales will be pretty significant.

Maverick helps Ford on two key fronts

The 2022 Ford Maverick comes at a time where it can help Ford on two key sales fronts. Because it has a standard hybrid powertrain, it keeps the momentum up with its ever-growing electrified vehicle sales. Electrified Ford vehicles totaled 9,150 sales in September, up 91.6 percent from last year. These vehicles, including the Maverick and F-150 PowerBoost, are also proving key for conquesting customers from other brands.

And of course, the Maverick will help Ford maintain its spot as the No. 1 truckmaker in America. As of September, Ford F-Series sales total 534,831 through September, making it America’s bestselling truck with just three months left in the year and a lead of 100,059 over the No. 2 truck. The affordable Ford Ranger helps pad that lead with 72,706 sales through nine months.

On top of that, sales of the Ford F-Series totaled 63,164 in September. That’s the highest total since the start of the global semiconductor shortage, showing that things are gradually starting to rebound. But even as the shortage continues to create issues industry-wide, the success of the Maverick shows that Ford is poised to bounce back quickly.