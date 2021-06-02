No Comments

First Bronco Off-Roadeo Kicks Off in June

Photo: Ford

Last year, Ford revealed that Bronco fans would get the chance to put the off-road-ready SUV to the test at events cheekily named Off-Roadeos. On Wednesday, Ford revealed that the first Bronco Off-Roadeo will kick off June 28 in Horseshoe Bay near Austin, Texas.

The Texas Bronco Off-Roadeo is the first of four events scheduled to take place over the year. Ford announced Mt. Potosi, Nevada, and Moab, Utah, as two of the other destinations. The fourth and final Off-Roadeo will take place at an as-yet-undisclosed location somewhere in the Northeast.

If you make plans to attend the Bronco Off-Roadeo in Horseshoe Bay or elsewhere, you can bank on quite the experience. You’ll get 90 minutes of hands-on experience in an all-new Bronco so that you can familiarize yourself with tech like G.O.A.T. Modes and Trail Control. This will also include a crash course in things like trail etiquette and recovery.

Guests will also get the chance to learn from and rub elbows with the likes of Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, and Bob Burns. On top of that, these events will serve as gathering points for members of Bronco Nation and will offer add-on experiences like fishing trips, rafting, and mountain biking. And to cap it all, each day ends around the campfire. Quaint!

“The Bronco Off-Roadeo doesn’t begin and end with off-roading,” said Lindsey Laporte, Bronco experiences manager. “Trail riding is at the heart of each adventure, but visitors can complement their trail drive with other outdoor activities. And they’ll learn about the importance of treading lightly and treating the trails and nature responsibly.”

Inside the Bronco Off-Roadeo school at Horseshoe Bay outside of Austin, Texas

Photo: Ford

If this sounds up your alley, you can book through broncooffroadeo.com. You can take advantage of a partnership with the Horseshoe Bay Resort, which offers great views and complimentary shuttle rides to the side of the Off-Roadeo.

One catch: To register, you’ll need to own or have ordered a Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door, or Bronco Sport Badlands. So maybe hurry up and order one if you haven’t already.

