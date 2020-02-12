No Comments

First Lincoln EV Confirmed to Use Rivian Skateboard

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln has announced that it will be co-developing an all-new electric vehicle with Rivian, in whom Ford invested $500 million last April. This confirms a report from December that had Rivian lending its skateboard chassis to the luxury brand for a new electric SUV with all-wheel drive.

“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place — zero emissions, effortless performance, and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”

New EV is final nail in the MKZ’s coffin

Lincoln did not reveal any additional details on the vehicle — apart from noting that it will offer connected and intuitive technologies, which is as good as a given — but it is expected that it will launch around 2022, meaning it may not break cover until next year.

The announcement did, however, confirm what has been long suspected: that the Lincoln MKZ will be discontinued after the 2020 model year, with production coming to an end at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant later this year. Lincoln is also expected to discontinue the Lincoln Continental, leaving it with a lineup consisting entirely of crossovers and SUVs.

The Rivian-supported Lincoln would be the brand’s first all-electric vehicle and joins the Aviator Grand Touring and Corsair Grand Touring as its most modern electrified options. It’s expected that the Lincoln Navigator will add an electrified variant possibly as soon as its midcycle refresh.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said that the partnership with Lincoln is an exciting opportunity to mingle its innovative technologies with the luxury brand’s reputation for premium innovation.

