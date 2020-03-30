No Comments

First Responders Receive Free Car Cleanings From Local Business

Photo: The News Wheel

Bill Bonds, who co-owns a Ziebart store in Sylvania Township, is giving back to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Enlisting help from his hard-working staff, Bonds and his employees are now focusing their attention on cleaning and sanitizing the cars of medical professionals and first responders.

According to The Blade reporter Alexandra Mester, Bonds and his team have been wiping down the interior of first responders with sanitizing wipes for the past three weeks.

The free service focuses on high-touch surfaces. Using a sanitizing spray, Bonds and his team wipe down the door handles, dashboard, seat-belt clips, console, and steering wheel.

“They also pay special attention to the plastic rear seats and surrounding area in police cruisers,” reports Mester.

Since his regular business operation has significantly stopped, Bonds noted that the cleaning service allows his employees a source of income.

The cleaning service from Ziebart is saving the Toledo Police Department staff valuable time and easing some of their heavy burdens.

Mester reports that Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, said police officers are responsible for keeping their cruisers and vans sanitized. So, assistance from the daily service from Ziebart is appreciated.

“It helps keep everybody safe, and it saves us time,” Lenhardt said.

It’s a simple process for first responders and medical professionals who want to benefit from the service. They need only to show their badge or proof of identification at the Ziebart store on Holland-Sylvania Road.

“Many of the vehicles they’ve cleaned have been for nurses, in particular those who work for in-home health care services,” adds Mester.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, keeping surfaces sanitized is imperative to the health of everyone, especially those in the healthcare field, our police officers and first responders.