Five Uses for Car Wax that Go Beyond Vehicle Care

Photo: The News Wheel

The car wax you use to shine and polish your vehicle can be a vital tool for some chores inside and outside the house.

New life for outdoor furniture

With summer in full swing, you are probably spending or hoping to spend more time outdoors, hanging with family and friends, or just relaxing on your own in your backyard. The problem, though, is your patio or outdoor furniture looks tired. A light coat of car wax can make clean metal or plastic chairs look like new while helping to repel tree sap, pollen, and dirt, according to First For Women writer Shay Trotter.

Dust repellent for ceiling fans

Just like it repels dust on your outdoor furniture, a thin layer of car wax can help your indoor ceiling fans stay dust-free longer. Trotter recommends applying a thin layer of the substance to both the top and bottom of your fan’s blades to create a dust barrier.

Fingerprint-free surfaces in the kitchen

If you have stainless steel appliances, you know the struggle it is to keep them looking shiny and free from fingerprints, especially if you have a crowded household. Car wax can be the answer to this never-ending eyesore.

“Apply a thin coat of car wax to stainless-steel fridges and stoves. Buff clean to resist fingerprints and smudges,” advises This Old House writer Jennifer Stimpson.

Brighten fixtures

Now that your stainless-steel appliances shine bright and are free from fingerprints, grab the car wax and turn your attention to the fixture in your kitchen sink. The wax is great at shining up metal fixtures, and that includes your fixtures in your bathroom, notes Stimpson. Not only will the wax create a lustrous shine on the faucets, but it will also help them repel spots.

Protect garden tools

Exposure to natural elements wreaks havoc on the quality of your garden tools. To help protect them, Trotter suggests buffing the wax onto the blades and hinges with a soft cloth.

“The wax will lubricate the metal, creating a slick surface that repels sap, dirt and, and other sticky yard debris,” adds Trotter.

The multiple uses of car wax can help you take care of both your home and your car.