Following Up With the Mazda Heroes

Photo: Mazda

In 2020, Mazda recognized 50 community-minded problem solvers who dedicated their time and energy to brightening up a gloomy year. These Mazda Heroes were awarded new Mazda MX-5 Miata models for demonstrating what the automaker calls “challenger spirit.” Here’s a look at where a few of these Mazda Heroes are today.

Invisible Hands

When the pandemic struck New York City, NYU student Healy Chait wanted to do what she could to help homebound seniors and immunocompromised people experiencing food insecurity. After searching for an non-profit organization that helps these individuals — and not finding such a charity — Chait decided to start one. She founded Invisible Hands, an organization that delivers groceries to people in need.

Now that a year has passed since its inception, Invisible Hands has made over 15,000 deliveries. The organization recently launched an app that will bring the service to cities across the country.

“Our work will definitely continue beyond the pandemic,” Chait stated. “COVID has exacerbated the inequities that already existed and I hope we have become something of a lifeline, but there will still be people who are compromised or homebound.”

The Blessing Box

Lansing, Michigan resident Leandro de Araujo Pessoa has spent the providing food to the local homeless community through the Blessing Box, a public pantry located right outside of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in his hometown. Since March of 2020, he’s made over 500 deliveries to the Blessing Box. While his mission started small, de Araujo Pessoa now makes at least one delivery daily, and receives donations from family and friends who are eager to help feed Lansing’s most vulnerable residents.

“When I was selected as one of the Mazda Heroes it was a real boost as I was featured on ‘Good Morning America’ in December,” he stated. Riding that momentum, he created a TikTok account that amassed views and followers, some of whom went on to set up Blessing Boxes in their local communities.

