Ford Dominates Pickup Truck Sales in 2019 (to Surprise of No One)

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Death. Taxes. Ford waxing its competition in pickup sales.

With 2019 mercifully in the books, Ford once again lays claim to the title of America’s top truck-maker. With the Ford F-Series laying claim to the status of best-selling truck in the United States for a 43rd consecutive year and the Ranger making the most of its long-awaited return, Ford outsold General Motors, FCA, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan to take back its crown.

Ford edges GM thanks to Ranger

While the Ford F-Series is nigh untouchable as the best-selling truck in America, Ford couldn’t outsell GM as a whole over the last several years thanks to the combination of the Chevy Silverado, Chevy Colorado, GMC Sierra, and GMC Canyon and the lack of its own midsize truck. Enter the Ford Ranger, which made its long-awaited return to the lineup in 2019 and moved 89,571 units to push Ford comfortably over the top.

With Ranger sales combined with F-Series sales totaling 896,526, Ford totaled 986,097 pickups sold in 2019, topping GM’s combined truck sales of 963,052. Silverado and Sierra sales were well below the F-Series at 575,600 and 232,323, respectively. Sales of the Colorado totaled 122,304 and sales of the Canyon totaled 32,825.

How do the F-150 and Silverado compare? Take a look at Ford and Chevy’s full-size pickups side-by-side

Nobody else stands a chance

Pushing past GM was the toughest part of Ford’s path to industry supremacy. While the Ram brand outsold the Silverado with 633,694 trucks in total, the 40,047 Jeep Gladiators sold in 2019 were well under half of the Ranger’s sales and only enough to push total FCA truck sales to 673,741.

Sales of the Tacoma were 248,801 and Tundra sales totaled 111,673, bringing Toyota truck sales to 360,474 on the year. Nissan trucks barely broke six figures at 103,883 with the Frontier totaling 72,369 sales and the Titan totaling 31,514 sales. Finally, sales of the Honda Ridgeline totaled 33,334.

On the whole, Americas bought 3,120,581 trucks in 2019, up nearly 6 percent from 2018.

