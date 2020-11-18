No Comments

Ford Active Drive Assist Hands-Free Feature Launches Q3 2021

Ford going all in on hands-free with F-150, Mustang Mach-E

Photo: Ford

Ford is moving confidently into making autonomous driving tech available to the masses, and it’s putting two of its big-time products at the forefront. Next year, the 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E will become the first vehicles in the lineup to get Active Drive Assist, Ford’s hands-free driving feature.

One of the keys for launching the product is making it relatively affordable for customers. Active Drive Assist will be standard on several trims for both the 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, and it’ll be available as a fairly affordable option at select trim levels.

“As breakthroughs in new technology allow us to help reduce the stress of long highway drives, it’s important to make sure these capabilities can be enjoyed by the largest spread of people possible,” said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer, Ford Motor Company.

Active Drive Assist software costs $600

Active Drive Assist comes to the all-new F-150 and Mustang Mach-E in the third quarter of 2021. To get it, customers who buy either vehicle this year will need to pony up (pun intended) for a Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package and an additional $600 for the software and three years of access when it becomes available via an over-the-air update. (Yeah, it’ll cost a bit … it’s called hands-free, not cost-free.)

The technology works on 100,000 miles of highways across North America, which Ford is calling Hands-Free Zones. That’s also what I call the entire house after I pick up the mail and before I get a chance to wash my hands or break into the hand sanitizer. Hi-yo!

The technology will be standard on the F-150 Limited and available for the Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum as part of the Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 package. Ford notes that you can get the prep package for Active Drive Assist as well as Active Park Assist 2.0 for $895 if you by an F-150 prior to the Ford Co-Pilot Active 2.0 package’s launch in the back half of 2021.

As for the Mustang Mach-E, Active Drive Assist will be standard for the California Route 1, Premium, and now-sold-out First Edition and available for the Select as part of the Comfort and Technology package. The Mustang Mach-E GT is also a likely candidate for the feature, but Ford’s staying mum on the higher-performance version of its EV until closer to launch next year. So, ya know, stay tuned on that front.

The 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E will both begin hitting Ford dealerships before the year’s end.

