Ford Launches Latest Update for BlueCruise

Photo: Ford

Ford has launched BlueCruise 1.4, the latest update of its hands-free driving feature. The automaker says that changes to the technology will allow drivers to stay in hands-free mode up to eight times longer than version 1.0 while providing greater stability and smoothness.

According to Sammy Omari, Ford’s executive director of ADAS technologies, BlueCruise 1.4 will offer better adaption to curves, a new motion controller that minimizes side-to-side movement in hands-free mode, and greater stability in inclement weather conditions.

BlueCruise 1.4 will come standard on all new 2025 Ford and Lincoln vehicles with the technology built-in and will be available to select vehicle owners via a Ford Power-Up over-the-air update. Currently, Ford offers its hands-free technology on the Expedition, Explorer, F-150, F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and all Lincoln SUVs.

BlueCruise stats so far

Ford launched BlueCruise for the 2021 model year, racking up over 244 million miles of hands-free driving in North America since. The technology works on 97% of controlled-access highways across the U.S. and Canada, otherwise known as Hands-Free Blue Zones. There are nearly 500,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with BlueCruise around the globe.

Last year, drivers in the United States used BlueCruise over Labor Day more than any other holiday, followed by Thanksgiving and Christmas. Drivers in California, Florida, Michigan, and Texas racked up the most mileage with between 4-15 million miles in each state. The feature is more commonly used on commutes of under 20 minutes, but it’s nonetheless used by Ford and Lincoln owners on 60% of trips over an hour.

In 2023, BlueCruise was Consumer Reports’ top-rated ADAS feature, outperforming GM’s Super Cruise in categories such as performance, driver engagement, and ease of use.