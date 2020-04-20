No Comments

Ford Bronco Sport Production Delayed Two Months

Ford was planning to reveal the Bronco Sport in New York this month

Photo: Ford

With North American vehicle assembly paused until further notice, suppliers are reportedly being told to expect the new Bronco Sport to go into production two months later than expected.

According to Automotive News, Ford has delayed Bronco Sport production at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant until Sept. 7, 56 days after its originally scheduled July 13 start date. Ford had intended to open up Hermosillo on April 6, making it the first North American manufacturing facility to start production back up amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suppliers told Auto News that pilot production was set to get underway soon with parts delivery planned to take place this month. The Bronco Sport would have made its public debut in April at the New York International Auto Show, but with the show pushed back to August, that date may butt up against the planned fall launch. But with Ford Bronco Sport production on hold, it’s entirely possible that the rugged crossover will also see its release delayed.

In March, Ford CEO Jim Hackett suggested in an interview on a radio show that the production stoppage won’t have any major affect the launch of key vehicles like the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, next-generation Ford F-150, and long-awaited Bronco. While he acknowledged the possibility of a delay up to six weeks, he noted that he doesn’t “think anyone would think we fumbled there because of the virus” if any of those vehicles should be held back for a brief time.

Whenever it arrives, the Ford Bronco Sport will ride on the same platform as the new Escape. It may become part of a larger Bronco brand, which may also expand to include a pickup truck.

