Ford Will Become Carbon Neutral by 2050

Ford announces it plans to go carbon neutral by 2050 in its new Sustainability Report

Photo: Ford

To commemorate issuing its 21st annual Sustainability Report, Ford Motor Company has revealed that it intends to become 100 percent carbon neutral by 2050. To reach that goal, Ford will focus on three areas that result in around 95 percent of its emissions at present: vehicle use, facilities, and supply base.

“We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business, and protect our planet at the same time — in fact, those ideals complement each other,” said Ford Vice President of Sustainability, Environment, and Safety Engineering Bob Holycross. “We don’t have all the answers yet but are determined to work with all of our global and local partners and stakeholders to get there.”

Ford will work to create goals consistent with the Science Based Targets initiative, which breaks down emissions into three different scopes. Scope 1 emissions are those that come from sources owned or controlled by Ford; Scope 2 encompasses indirect emissions generated by electricity, heating, and cooling consumption; and Scope 3 includes emissions made by Ford vehicles and generated by Ford’s supply base.

Ford forges ahead toward a greener future

Ford’s goal of becoming completely carbon neutral aligns with its previously announced plan of moving all manufacturing plants to renewable energy by 2035. That plan and the goal of moving away from single-use plastics by 2030 were outlined in the 2019 Ford Sustainability Report.

Ford also remains committed to addressing the challenges presented by climate change, and as such is working to reduce its emissions in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement. In April, Ford confirmed that it will continue to abide by California’s emissions standards, spurning the current administration’s weaker Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicle Rule federal standard.

Ford is investing $11.5 billion in new electrified vehicles through 2022. That investment results not only in the upcoming Mustang Mach-E, but also in the forthcoming all-electric Transit and F-150. Ford says both the electric Transit and electric F-150 will debut within the next two months.

2020 Ford Sustainability Report hits on COVID-19, inclusion

Photo: Ford

The newly released Sustainability Report hits on two of the most hot-button topics of the day: the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and efforts toward equality and social justice.

With respect to the former, Ford outlines how it adapted to the crisis with an emphasis on protecting its people. For the latter, Ford points to highlights like its presence on the 2019 Disability Equality Index and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

To read the full 2020 Ford Sustainability Report, visit sustainability.ford.com.