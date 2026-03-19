Ford CEO Says China’s Electric Pickups Are “Different Animals” After Testing BYD Shark

The remarks come at a time when global competition in the pickup segment is intensifying, particularly as Chinese automakers expand into electrified offerings. Farley’s observations reflect a broader shift in how legacy manufacturers assess emerging rivals, especially those gaining ground in pricing and technology.

During a visit tied to the Australian Grand Prix, Farley tested multiple vehicles, including BYD’s Shark 6 and a plug-in hybrid from Great Wall. His hands-on experience offered a direct comparison between Chinese electrified pickups and long-established models like the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux.

Chinese Electrified Pickups Seen as Competitive but Different

Farley described the new wave of Chinese pickups as fundamentally distinct from traditional trucks. Speaking to Drive, he said, “They’re totally different animals,” after driving models such as the BYD Shark and a Great Wall plug-in hybrid.

He pointed to differences in performance under load, noting that while the Shark is a utility vehicle, “if you put 500 kg in the back, it’s not a Ranger, it’s not a HiLux.” This distinction suggests that Ford does not categorize these electrified pickups in the same way as its own mid-size trucks.

At the same time, Farley acknowledged their appeal. According to InsideEVs, he called the Shark “a pretty competitive product” for buyers who do not regularly rely on heavy-duty usage but are interested in electrification.

Ford Ranger – © Ford

Pricing and Engineering Raise Questions for Ford

Beyond performance, Farley expressed surprise at how Chinese automakers achieve their pricing. After examining these vehicles closely, he admitted uncertainty about their profitability, stating, “I have no idea how they make money when we tear it apart.”

This reaction echoes earlier comments he has made about Chinese EVs more broadly. Farley previously described the teardown of such vehicles as “humbling,” suggesting that their engineering and cost structures have prompted internal reflection within Ford.

The experience has not been limited to fully electric cars but extends to plug-in hybrids like the BYD Shark, indicating that competitive pressure spans multiple electrified segments.

BYD Shark – © BYD

A Shifting Global Pickup Market

Farley also highlighted how quickly the competitive landscape has evolved. He noted that Chinese automakers, particularly Great Wall, have entered the global pickup market with increasing focus over the past three to four years.

“The competitive landscape has completely changed now,” he said, emphasizing that body-on-frame medium pickups represent a significant global profit pool now attracting Chinese manufacturers.

While he pointed out that these companies lack decades of truck-building experience compared to Ford, he also acknowledged that this gap may not last indefinitely. For now, Farley maintains a preference for the Ranger when it comes to demanding tasks, even as Chinese models continue to make an impression on established players.