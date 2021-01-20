No Comments

Ford Made Customized Masks for Biden, Harris Inauguration

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company took an active role in the inauguration of 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, supplying 15,000 customized masks used during the proceedings. The masks, which Ford made in Michigan, feature the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies logo in the upper left corner and a 59th Inaugural Ceremonies logo in the upper right corner.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said that providing the masks is a further demonstration of the company’s commitment to providing personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. He called it “a huge honor for Ford to support a tradition so fundamental to our democracy.”

Since last April, Ford has produced and donated more than 60 million face masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Ford is continuing its pledge, aiming to deliver a total of 100 million masks by mid-2021. Including the 15,000 customized masks, Ford provided 4 million masks for use during inaugural activities this week.

Ford’s Project Apollo has seen the production of critical PPE including 50,000 ventilators and 32,000 PAPR respirators. Earlier this month, Ford launched its Finish Strong campaign to encuraged the continued use of masks as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up.

Ford honors COVID-19 victims, MLK’s legacy

Ford World Headquarters lit up on Tuesday in remembrance of lives lost

Photo: Ford

Prior to the inauguration, the 2021 U.S. Presidential Inaugural Committee marked Tuesday as a day of remembrance in honor of the more than 400,000 people who have lost their lives to COVID-19. This included a display of lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., and other light displays nationwide. In a show of solidarity, Ford lit up its headquarters in Dearborn as well as Michigan Central Station, the home of its forthcoming Detroit campus.

On Monday, Ford also took part in the Martin Luther King Day of Service, commemorating the legacy of the Civil Rights leader. Ford volunteers distributed more than 4 million masks nationwide for use at service events held by 522 organizations nationwide. Topics of discussion at these events include systemic racism, homelessness, mental health awareness, and the education gap.

