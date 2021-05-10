No Comments

Ford Revealing F-150 Lightning Electric Truck May 19

Ford will reveal the all-electric F-150 Lightning on May 19

Photo: Ford

The date May 19 may ring a bell (pun intended) if you’re a fan of particularly stupid wrestling storylines, but Ford almost certainly didn’t consider the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, when choosing its spot to make history. This coming May 19, Ford will reveal the F-150 Lightning, its first-ever all-electric pickup truck.

With this announcement, Ford confirms a report from late April that suggested the all-electric F-150 would revive the name associated with its SVT street truck. The truck is expected to be the quickest and most powerful in the current F-150 lineup, which means it should deliver 450 horsepower or more and a sub-five-second 0-60 time.

On top of power and capability, Ford CEO Jim Farley says that the all-new F-150 Lightning will be a tentpole for innovation that changes the game for good.

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” said Farley. “America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Ford F-150 Lightning teaser: ‘It’s Time’

Ford is treating the reveal as appropriately monumental. The unveiling takes place at Ford World Headquarters on May 19 at 9:30 p.m. EDT, and there will be more than 30 ways to watch along. In addition to Ford’s social media platforms and YouTube channel, folks can see the reveal in spots including Las Vegas Boulevard and Times Square. Will Ford broadcast the reveal of the F-150 Lightning on the moon? It has not been confirmed, but you never know.

Production on the all-electric F-150 Lightning kicks off at Ford Rouge Complex, which Farley calls “the cathedral of American manufacturing,” in mid-2022.

