Ford F-Series Made $42 Billion in Revenue in 2019

A Ford F-150 Limited will set you back nearly $68,000 to start

Photo: Ford

Hours away from the reveal of its next-generation F-150, Ford Motor Company is taking the opportunity to remind you and everyone within the sound of its voice that the F-Series makes a lot of money. Like, a lot a lot of money. Talking like a whole buttload of money here.

How much is a buttload, precisely? Try $42 billion, the second highest total for a branded product behind the iPhone. According to a Ford-commissioned study by the Boston Consulting Group, the F-Series made more money in 2019 than huge brands like McDonald’s, Nike, and Starbucks. More money than the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL — combined. (Heck, you could even throw in WWE for funzies and F-Series still gets a pinfall victory.) If it were to stand on its own, the F-Series would be the 80th largest company in the United States.

That, friends, is a buttload.

Ford sold a buttload of F-Series trucks in 2019 — 896,526 to be exact. According to The Detroit Free Press, the average sale price of the F-Series is $51,585. The price of the F-150 can climb over $75,000 with the range-topping Limited trim, and a topped-out F-450 Limited would set you back around $100,000.

In essence, Ford is able to make a buttload off its F-Series trucks because it can charge a buttload for its F-Series trucks because people will pay a buttload for F-Series trucks. That’s just basic math facts.

Ford F-Series generates gobs of jobs, GDP

The new 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor can go for more than $83,500

Photo: Ford

BCG’s study also found that the Ford F-Series supports a buttload of American jobs — approximately 500,000, which is 13-14 jobs for every Ford employee working on the F-Series. It also contributes a buttload to the U.S. gross domestic product at around $49 billion. That doesn’t even include the new Ford Ranger, which this week was named the vehicle that contributes the most to the U.S. economy in Cars.com’s 2020 American-Made Index.

“It is impossible to overstate the economic significance of the Ford F-150 to Ford and to the U.S. economy,” said market analyst Jon Gabrielsen. “The Ford F-150 is the single highest volume vehicle sold in the U.S. and has been for years.”

Of course, it’s easy for the F-Series to make a buttload of money every year when Americans can’t live without their trucks. Ford released the results of its Great American Truck Survey this week, which found that 38 percent of truck owners would rather go a year without having sex than hand over the keys to their trucks. With loyalty like that, making buttloads of cash comes naturally.

And Ford will be looking to continue the trend of making a buttload of money off its F-Series with the launch of the all-new 2021 Ford F-150. Set to debut tonight at 8 p.m. EDT, the new F-150 is expected to include an even more luxurious cabin — it may even include a sleeper seat — which means it may command an even higher price tag.

If you want to watch the sheet come off the 2021 F-150, you can find the livestream of the event below.