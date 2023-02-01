No Comments

Ford F-Series Was America’s Bestselling Truck in 2022

The Ford F-Series is America’s bestselling truck for the 46th straight year

Photo: Ford

In what could only be described as an astonishing and utterly unforeseen development, the Ford F-Series has locked down the title of America’s bestselling truck for the 46th consecutive year. Ford sold 653,957 F-Series trucks last year, good enough to also secure its 41st straight year as the bestselling vehicle in America overall.

Ford’s Powerhouse Performer: The 2024 Ford Mustang adds badass Dark Horse trim

“The Ford truck team’s ability to anticipate customer needs, continuously innovate, and provide best-in-class levels of capability and performance has helped make F-Series the sales leader time and time again,” said Ford Blue President Kumar Galhotra. “We’re honored and humbled that our customers have helped us achieve this milestone for more than four decades.”

Though F-Series sales were lower in 2022 than the previous year, Ford still held a comfortable lead over the competition. The No. 2 bestselling vehicle, the Chevrolet Silverado, was more than 140,000 back of the F-Series. Ram rounded out the top three with 468,344 sold, followed by Toyota’s RAV4 and Camry at 399,941 and 295,201, respectively.

F-150 Lightning deliveries top 15K in 2022

Ford also set the tone for the shift to electric by laying claim to America’s bestselling electric truck in 2022. Ford sold 15,617 F-150 Lightning EVs last year, putting it significantly ahead of the GMC HUMMER EV and its 854 deliveries in 2022.

F-Series sales figures don’t factor in the other two powerhouse pickups in Ford’s lineup. The Maverick achieved sales totaling 74,370 units in its first full year on the market, while the Ranger hit 57,005 sales ahead of its upcoming 2024 overhaul. In total, Ford sold 955,543 trucks in the United States last year.

It’s not likely that Chevrolet, Ram, or any other truck brand will catch Ford in 2023, either. This year will see several additions to the F-150 lineup, including a new Heritage Edition and Rattler trim, as well as the launch of the all-new Super Duty.