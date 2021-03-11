No Comments

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Reach Record High in February

The all-new Mustang Mach-E drove Ford to a record February

Photo: Ford

With its portfolio of electrified vehicles ever-expanding, Ford achieved a new February sales record for EVs and hybrids. The all-new Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Explorer Limited Hybrid, and Escape Hybrid combined for 9,267 sales — a 56.1 percent increase from Ford’s electrified vehicle sales in February of last year.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E had a big February with sales totaling 3,739 units in its first full month. At a rate of four days to turn and pulling 70 percent of sales from competitive brands, the Mustang Mach-E is already proving a substantial success. It also helped deliver Ford its best February retail SUV sales since 2001.

Ford trucks also enjoyed a strong month at retail, up 10.2 percent from February 2020. The new F-150 PowerBoost hybrid was a notable contributor, seeing its sales jump 40 percent month-over-month. Overall, F-Series gained five points of retail share with a year-over-year increase of 7.9 percent.

“Our newest products have been game-changers in the electrified vehicle and SUV space for both our dealers and customers,” said Andrew Frick, Ford’s vice president of Sales for the United States and Canada.

New Bronco Sport comes up big

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport also had an impressive month in February. Sales of the all-new Bronco Sport totaled 5,526 units for the month, bringing its to-date total to 13,576 vehicles. Ford notes that the Bronco Sport is proving to be a big hit with active customers — some 56 percent of all Bronco Sport sales include the trailer tow package.

Ford brand sales in February dipped 13.6 percent year-over-year with 155,856 vehicles delivered. To date, Ford brand sales total 291,693 vehicles.

