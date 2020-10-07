No Comments

Ford Reveals Ultra-Limited Fiesta ST Edition

The Ford Fiesta ST Edition wants to know if you’re jealous

Photo: Ford

Ever come across an old ex while doomscrolling through social media and it made you feel worse because they’re just doing so swell? That’s kind of what it’s like every time you see how the Ford Fiesta ST is doing across the Atlantic. Ford is offering a new, limited-to-500 Fiesta ST Edition in Europe, and, gee, it’s just really, really great to see that hot hatch out there thriving and making it work, you know?

Also Thriving: The 2021 Ford F-150, much improved over the already capable 2020

The new three-door Ford Fiesta ST Edition “squeezes even more excitement out of the best-handling compact hot-hatch on the road,” according to Ford Performance Europe Manager Stefan Muenzinger. How does it do this, you ask? With a two-way adjustable coilover suspension system, compliments of Ford Performance, you can optimize everything from ride height to cornering capabilities. This thing has 12 bumper damper settings and 16 rebound settings, too, and wow, it’s just terrific to see how well you’ve moved on, Ford Fiesta ST.

In case you’ve forgotten — it’s been a little while since Ford stopped offering the Fiesta ST in the United States, after all — this hot hatch is fire when it comes to performance. You’re looking at a Quaife limited-slip differential, Torque Vectoring Control, available Launch Control, and a 197-horsepower EcoBoost turbo. You know what they say: Don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.

New Ford Fiesta ST Edition looking very good

Oh, it’s you, Fiesta ST Edition

Photo: Ford

We’re doing well. Well, well-ish. As well as you can do these days

Photo: Ford

Looks like you’re doing well. We’re happy for you

Photo: Ford

Oh, you know. Bit of this, bit of that. Moving on with our lives

Photo: Ford

Just … just gonna take five and go stand in the corner sadly

Photo: Ford

As if there isn’t enough salt in the wound, the new Ford Fiesta ST Edition looks super sharp. Especially since it’s wrapped in a unique Azura Blue exterior color previously only available through Ford Special Vehicle Operations. Working off High Gloss Black details, a matte black lower grille, and lightweight flow-formed 18-inch alloy wheels, this blue hue makes the Fiesta ST Edition a certified stunner.

Inside? Looking good, too. The Fiesta ST Edition gets a carbon-fiber effect finish on the dash and around the instrument cluster as well as fixings like a flat-bottomed sport steering wheel, leather handbrake and shift knob, and ST-branded Recaro seating.

Ford is selling just 500 examples of the new Fiesta ST Edition. Three hundred are going to the U.K., 200 will be spread out throughout Europe, and zero are coming stateside. It’s fine. We’re fine.

Gonna Be Okay: The 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport are coming, after all