Ford, Hot Ones Make Mustang Mach-E Hot Sauce (Kind Of)

Fun fact: You can’t buy any of the things in this picture

Photo: Ford

Here’s a general rule to follow if you’re a brand out there doing brand stuff: Try not to tease folks with cool stuff that you don’t actually plan to deliver. Take for example Ford and Hot Ones whipping up a Mustang Mach-E 1400 hot sauce that they’re not going to put up for grabs. Because, uh, yes, I think folks would very much buy a Mustang-themed hot sauce.

Watch: Mustang Mach-E 1400 X Hot Ones

Ford’s Hot New EV: Mustang Mach-E picks up 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

According to Ford’s description, the sauce — which may or may not have just been another sauce rebottled to look all fancy-like — boasts “notes of smoke, charred earth, and plenty of the insanely hot peppers.” Given the presence of burnt rubber flavor, maybe it’s actually for the best that they don’t try to bottle this up for real.

The sauce appears in a video featuring Hot Ones host/noted bald man Sean Evans and Ford Performance driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. What you get is a fairly functional representation of how an episode of Hot Ones might go. Sauce goes on wings. Wings go in mouth. Sweating ensues. Though it lacks the key element of Evans asking Gittin some insanely obscure question about the time he drove his mom’s Ford Galaxy to a Sadie Hawkins dance in 1996.

Hot Ones collab pushes Mustang Mach-E GT sign-ups

Mmmm, room-temp milk

Photo: Ford

You can smell the burnt tire from here

Photo: Ford

YOU CANNOT BUY THIS

Photo: Ford

NOR CAN YOU BUY THIS

Photo: Ford

So why would Ford go to the effort of teasing a fake hot sauce collab with Hot Ones? Because it’s a great way to show off the ridiculous Mustang Mach-E 1400 concept and encourage folks to reserve a Mustang Mach-E GT. The rest of the video features lots of squealing tire noises as the 1,400-horsepower one-off rips around a track with Gittin at the wheel and Evans strapped into the passenger seat.

No, you can’t buy the Mustang Mach-E 1400 hot sauce — and with the promise of scorched earth flavor, would you really want to? But you can kick back, take your wig off, put six ice cubes on your head, put your wig back on, and watch people suffer while they eat it.

