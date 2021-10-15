No Comments

Ford Mustang GT No. 1 in 2021 Kogod’s Made in America Auto Index

Photo: Ford

For the second straight year, a Ford Motor Company vehicle has been named the most American in terms of manufacturing makeup. The Kogod School of Business released its 2021 Made in America Auto Index, naming the Ford Mustang GT to the top spot.

Bronco, Expedition make Made in America Auto Index top five

According to Kogod’s annual list, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT with six-speed manual transmission has the highest percentage of total domestic content at 88.5 percent. That was just enough to edge out another sporty car in the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which ranked second at 86 percent TDC.

Ford had several vehicles in the top 10 of the 2021 Made in America Auto Index — including other variants of the Mustang. The all-new Bronco with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost ranks fourth with 80.5 percent domestic content, edging out the Ford Expedition in fifth place with 80 percent.

Ford F-150 ranks highest among full-size trucks

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150 ranks eighth overall at 77.5 percent — topping all full-size trucks on the list. Rounding out the top 10 are the Mustang EcoBoost and the Mustang GT with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Ford Ranger, last year’s No. 1 vehicle and also top-ranked on Cars.com’s 2020 American Made Index, falls to 16th place on the list. Other high-ranking vehicles include the Explorer ST (13), Broncos with 2.3-liter EcoBoost (21), and the Explorer XLT (29). On the lower end of the list are the Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E — both of which are manufactured in Mexico — and the imported Ford EcoSport, which will be discontinued next year.

Ford was one of the only automakers to average more than 70 percent total domestic content across its lineup.

With the ramp-up toward a fully electric lineup, Ford looks to hold the line in terms of relying on American-made content in its vehicles. Ford recently announced three new battery manufacturing plants in the U.S. — one in Tennessee and two in Kentucky — which will aid the automaker as it changes its lineup over the next decade.