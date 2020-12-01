No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Hits 300-Mile Range Target

Photo: Ford

There were those who scoffed at the notion that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E would be able to achieve a max range of 300 miles. Well, who’s scoffing now? Ford announced in November that the 2021 Green Car of the Year tops out at 300 miles of range and offers a minimum of 210 miles of zero-emissions driving on a full charge.

The Mustang Mach-E completed the EPA’s certification and range labeling processes, which revealed that … well, Ford was pretty much right on the money. Only the standard-range all-wheel-drive Mach-E saw a change to its originally projected range — it actually gains a mile of range at 211 miles on a full charge.

Every other configuration holds firm. Mustang Mach-Es with the standard-range battery and rear-wheel drive deliver 230 miles, extended-range eAWD models top out at 270 miles, and, yes, extended-range RWD models hit that sweet 300. Ford also notes that the California Route 1 should be certified for 300 miles once the EPA completes testing later this year.

Mustang Mach-E also powerful, because Mustang

Breaking: Mustang is fast, water is wet

Photo: Ford

On top of that, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is stupid powerful, too. Earlier this summer, Ford announced that most models are actually more powerful than originally expected. Mustang Mach-E models with the 300-mile range deliver 290 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, for example. That means it’s comparable to the Mustang EcoBoost in performance despite its massively reduced carbon footprint.

Oh, and the Mustang Mach-E also charges about 30 percent faster than initially expected. The message here is clear: Underestimate Ford and its Mustang Mach-E at your peril.

Production of the Mustang Mach-E is always underway, and the first examples will begin arriving at dealerships nationwide this month.

