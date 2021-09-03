No Comments

Ford Temporarily Cutting Off Online Bronco Reservations

If you want a Ford Bronco, you’ll need to talk to a dealership for the time being

Photo: Ford

If you’ve been holding off on reserving a Ford Bronco and recently decided that now is your time to shine, you’re gonna need to holup for a sec. Ford has paused its online reservation system for the Bronco due to demand and manufacturing limitations — though you can still make your reservation in-person at a dealership.

Moving Fast: Reservations for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting climb into the six-figure range

According to Detroit Free Press, Ford sent a memo out to dealerships late last month announcing a pause on Bronco reservations. Per that memo, “the decision to pause reservations is due to the high number of Bronco 2 and 4-door model orders and current commodity constraints.”

First and foremost, demand for the Ford Bronco has been off the charts since its debut last year. Ford logged 190,000 reservations for its off-road-ready SUV within weeks of its debut, which translated to completed orders in excess of 125,000.

This means that the 2021 Bronco is, according to Ford, completely sold out. And due to the nature of demand, customers who haven’t reserved a Bronco as yet may not even have a chance to get one until 2023. The Bronco is that popular, and there are no signs that it’s going to slow down.

Bronco still up for grabs through Ford dealerships

But there’s still hope if you’re eager to get your hands on a Bronco. You can still place an order for a Bronco, you’ll just need to work directly with your Ford dealership of choice. Same goes for folks who reserved a Bronco at the jump but haven’t converted that reservation to a proper order.

“Sometimes dealers have a better line of sight,” Ford’s Said Deep told Freep. “There might be one coming, a soft top, that could be here next week. Or if you order now, you’re likely looking at a 2022 model. Customers who want to place an order can go to a dealer.”

While part of the pause also stems from issues with hardtops — which Ford has announced will be addressed across the board — having to put a pause on online ordering due to demand isn’t the worst problem to have. If anything, it bodes well for the Bronco as a mainstay as Ford pushes toward a fully electric lineup.