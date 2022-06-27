No Comments

Ford Proudly Rolls Out a Rad Pride Bronco

Meet Dash, Ford’s Pride Bronco

Photo: Ford

Ford Pride, the automaker’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group once known as GLOBE, took one of the most fearsome new vehicles Ford offers and also made it incredibly fabulous. Just in time for Pride Month, the Pride Bronco made its debut at celebrations in Memphis, Detroit, and Ann Arbor, showing Ford’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Bronco follows in Very Gay Ranger Raptor’s footsteps

The Pride Bronco is the “American cousin” of the Very Gay Ranger Raptor. Last year, Ford of Europe debuted a Ford Ranger Raptor wrapped in the Progress Pride colors. This was a retort to dumb internet rando casually referring to the Performance Blue production color of the Ranger Raptor as “very gay.”

“Ford isn’t just paying lip service — Ford supports the LGBTQ+ community,” said Ford Pride member and Pride Month lead Eric Mutrynowski. “They took on the negative trolls — they’re following through and supporting us.”

Ford Pride members Bill Peters, Eric Mutrynowski, and Alex Buckner with Dash, the Ford Pride Bronco

Photo: Ford

A similar graphic to the one adorning the Very Gay Ranger Raptor — pulling in rainbow colors as well as colors representing trans people and Black and brown people and some shimmering gold goodness — now covers the awesome Pride Bronco. The Pride Bronco is based on the Wildtrak two-door, which means it’s also an absolute powerhouse with its 2.7-liter EcoBoost, seven G.O.A.T. Modes, and standard Sasquatch Package.

Worth noting here: Bigots are trash. All of them.

Photo: Ford

And it’s got a cool name to boot. According to the Ford Pride website, the Bronco is nicknamed Dash.

Bill Peters, the chair of Ford Pride, says that the Pride Bronco is meant to raise awareness and encourage conversations about acceptance of LGBTQ+ people.

“We get a lot of support from UAW-Ford,” said Peters. “The Bronco is for everybody. LGBTQ people can take this thing out and have fun with it in the mud. There are many of us in the LGBTQ community who enjoy these types of outdoor activities. They see us repping this vehicle in their community environments. Hopefully, it gives them the confidence that Ford has these things in mind.”

Ford Pride began in 1994 with 14 members and now includes 900 members around the globe. International chapters include Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and South Africa.