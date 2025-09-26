Ford Recalls 115 000 Vehicles. This is the Impacted Model

Ford is recalling over 115,000 Super Duty pickup trucks from the 2020 and 2021 model years due to a manufacturing defect in the steering column that can lead to complete loss of steering control.

Sarah Talbi
Published on
Read : 2 min
Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks
Ford Recalls 115,000 Super Duty Trucks for Steering Column Defect - © Shutterstock
The recall was issued after Ford identified a critical flaw in the upper shaft of the steering column. The issue was flagged internally in late June 2025 and has since led to a detailed investigation with federal safety regulators.

Ford has confirmed it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect, but is moving forward with repairs and inspections to prevent potential hazards on the road.

Flaw Allows Shaft to Separate without Warning

At the heart of the defect is a mechanical weakness in the upper portion of the steering column. According to NHTSA recall documentation, the hard slider component may separate from the rest of the shaft if force is applied. This can result in a sudden and total loss of steering, with no audible or visual warning to the driver.

The issue appears limited to trucks produced between the start of the 2020 model year and February 2021. During that time, the part was built using a single primary staking method. Ford later introduced a second staking to reinforce the connection and prevent separation, a change that was not retroactively applied to earlier models.

Ford began reviewing the design history and supplier records in July and August 2025, following its internal safety escalation. The company worked with regulators to trace the issue back to the production phase where only one staking was used to hold the component in place.

Over 115,000 Vehicles Affected across Two Model Years

The recall impacts 115,539 vehicles in total, all part of the F-Series Super Duty lineup. It covers the full range of F-250, F-350, and F-450 pickups produced before the design update in 2021. Ford has already started notifying dealerships and outlining procedures for inspection and repair.

Interim letters will be mailed to affected owners between October 6 and October 10, advising them of the issue. A second letter will follow toward the end of the year once all replacement parts and procedures are ready. The campaign is part of Ford’s ongoing efforts to respond quickly to safety concerns flagged through internal reviews or customer reports.

At this stage, no field incidents or injuries linked to the defect have been reported. Still, the potential for a complete loss of steering makes the issue significant enough to warrant immediate attention and a full recall process.

Ford F250 super duty truck – © Shutterstock

Inspection and Repair Plan Varies by Truck

Owners of affected trucks will be asked to bring their vehicles to a dealership for an inspection of the upper shaft. As noted in the recall notice, technicians will check for any signs of extension—a sign that the part may be separating or unstable.

If the part passes inspection, it will be reinforced to ensure long-term reliability. If it fails, the steering column shaft will be replaced entirely. Ford has said the repair process will vary based on the condition of each individual part, aiming to restore all trucks to full operational safety without unnecessary replacements.

