No Comments

Ford Reopens Mustang Mach-E Orders with Major Price Hike

The all-electric SUV now costs between $3,000 to $8,000 more

Photo: Ford

Ford has reopened preorders for the Mustang Mach-E. And only weeks after the company announced it was raising the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, the same is happening to its all-electric SUV.

The starting MSRP for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E is now $46,895, up $3,000 compared to the 2022 model. Meanwhile, the range-topping GT Extended Range model now starts at $69,895, up $8,475. This excludes taxes and destination charges, the latter having also been raised by $200 to $1,300 depending on model.

What merits such a substantial price hike? Ford says it adjusted the MSRP “due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions.” It also added that it would “continue to monitor pricing across the model year.”

If you’ve already ordered a 2022 Mustang Mach-E and have an unscheduled delivery, Ford will send you a private offer to convert it to a 2023 model. It’s unclear what price will be offered in this situation. Fortunately, there are some advantages to this, as the 2023 model does have a few extra standard goodies compared to the previous model.

On Premium models with all-wheel drive and the Extended Range battery (an $8,600 option), Ford estimates that the all-electric SUV’s range will be 290 miles, up 13 miles. The company has also made the Co-Pilot360 suite of driver-assistance technologies standard across the range.

Ford is not alone in raising prices on its newest EVs. General Motors, Lucid, Rivian, and Tesla have all done the same in recent months. Raw material costs for EV batteries have more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, in large part because of supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic itself and by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — making the already expensive EVs even less attainable for most Americans.