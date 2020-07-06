No Comments

Ford Gains Market Share in Q2 2020 Sales

Photo: Ford

Despite the obvious effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Ford found plenty of bright spots in its second-quarter 2020 sales results. Among those bright spots: the company’s strongest retail share since 2015 and sales increases from big sellers like the Explorer and Ranger.

“Our performance in Q2 was really driven by Ford and our dealers’ deep commitment to customers and quick action taken to support our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Ford Motor Company Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Sales, and Service Mark LaNeve. “Our support programs continue with our recent introduction of ‘Ford Promise’ to provide extra security during these difficult times. It’s another way Ford is standing with hard-working Americans.”

Ford Q2 2020 Sales: Ranger, Explorer deliver big

Ford saw it overall sales decline 33.3 percent in Q2 with 433,869 vehicles delivered, but its retail sales for the quarter only dipped 14.3 percent. Key to keeping the latter low was the Ford truck lineup, which saw just a 0.4 percent decline from Q2 2019. F-Series sales totaled 180,825 for Q2, and its retail sales share increased 2.6 percent year-over-year.

The new Ford Ranger continued to impress with sales totaling 25,008 trucks, making it just one of two vehicles in the whole Ford family to increase sales from 2019 with a 19.8 percent gain. Through six months, Ford has sold 501,648 trucks in the United States, including 367,387 sales for the F-Series, putting it on track for a 44th year as America’s best-selling truck.

The other vehicle to see an increase in sales in Q2 is the all-new Ford Explorer, which leapt 12.4 percent from 2019 with 44,839 vehicles sold in the second quarter. Through the first six months of 2020, the Ford Explorer stands as America’s best-selling midsize SUV at 101,149 delivered. To date, the Explorer controls a 17.5 percent segment share — up nearly six points from 2019 — and the high-priced, high-performance Explorer ST accounts for about 20 percent of its sales mix.

Another vehicle continuing to dominate its segment is the Ford Mustang, which was once again the world’s best-selling sports car last year. In Q2, the Mustang increased retail sales 5.4 percent year-over-year and gained nearly eight points of market share at 43 percent. The Shelby GT350 and all-new Shelby GT500 saw sales increase 20 percent from 2019, and the Mustang will only continue to increase its sales dominance with the addition of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, which is now officially available to order.

Through six months, Ford band sales total 903,357 vehicles, down 24.1 percent, and Ford’s overall sales are down 23.4 percent at 950,199 vehicles.

