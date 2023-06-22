No Comments

Ford Scaling F-150 Lighting Production for Quicker Deliveries

Ford is expanding F-150 Lightning production to meet high demand

Photo: Ford

Suffering from success is not just the name of an album released by an incredibly corny DJ. It’s also something that Ford has felt a bit of late due to the overwhelming demand for its all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. But relief is on the way with Ford ramping up production of the F-150 Lightning at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, and the focus is on the in-demand XLT trim.

Ford targeting 150K annual production for F-150 Lightning

Ford says that the F-150 Lightning XLT will get the biggest boost in production capacity, helping fast-track retail deliveries. Per Ford’s estimates, F-150 Lightning XLT trucks ordered in June should reach customers by September at the earliest. The ultimate goal is for F-150 Lightning production to hit 150,000 units by next year. Ford is targeting global EV production of 600,000 vehicles by the end of this year.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has been a smash hit and was America’s bestselling electric truck in 2022. But its popularity has made it challenging for Ford to keep up with high customer demand. Reservations for the truck were closed for most of 2022 with some 200,000 customers putting down a deposit. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro remains completely sold out.

Interest in the Ford F-150 Lightning is through the roof

Photo: Ford

“Customer interest for XLT has considerably outstripped supply since the F-150 Lightning launch and we’ve worked with our suppliers to help address that,” said Ford Model e Chief Customer Officer Marin Gjaja. “We heard loud and clear from our customers that they want their truck deliveries as close as possible to their orders. As we scale production, we are making this possible.”

Looking for a Pre-Owned Vehicle? Learn about Ford Blue Advantage certified pre-owned

The F-150 Lightning has been a runaway hit since its debut in 2021. In the two years since, the F-150 Lightning has earned several top honors, including 2023 North American Truck of the Year and MotorTrend’s unanimous choice for 2023 Truck of the Year. The F-150 Lightning XLT, Lariat, and Platinum are all currently available to order.