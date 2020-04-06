No Comments

Ford Will Stick with California Emissions Standards

Photo: Ford

Despite the rollback of Obama-era federal emissions rules, Ford says that it will continue to abide by California’s voluntary emissions standards moving forward.

The new Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule announced last week requires 1.5 percent year-over-year increases in efficiency for vehicles between 2021 and 2026, considerably weaker than the original 5 percent set forth by the previous administration. Ford and several other automakers will instead follow the California Air Resources Board’s emissions framework through 2026. CARB’s standards call for a 2.7 percent year-over-year increase with the potential for an additional 1 percent increase per year.

“At Ford, we believe making great vehicles, protecting the planet and maintaining a strong business are not mutually exclusive,” a statement on the decision reads. “In our view, this path forward best protects the interests of customers, including affordability of vehicles; the environment; and the short- and long-term health of the industry.”

Ford has invested over $11 billion in electrified vehicle production. In addition to hybrid versions of the F-150, Mustang, and Bronco, Ford will launch its latest fully electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, later this year.

Ford’s Efficient Future: All-electric Mustang Mach-E delivers high-octane performance with zero emissions

You-know-who blasts ‘politically correct Automobile Companies’

In response to Ford and other automakers’ announcements that they will side with California over his administration, disastrous pile Donald Trump struck out as he so often does: with several awkwardly written, strangely capitalized tweets. Trump took to Twitter on March 31, presumably with a full diaper, saying: “My proposal to the politically correct Automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3500, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer. Engines would run smoother. Positive impact on the environment! Foolish executives!”

Trump, who in 2012 said that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” has not clarified in any way how cutting the in-place emissions standards by more than a third will have a positive impact on the environment. The administration has also said that its new rules will reduce traffic deaths, but no reasoning has been provided for that particular gem.

Despite his claim of $3,500 per vehicle, The Hill notes that the Department of Transportation and Environmental Protection Agency both show the average reduction in vehicle prices as being closer to $1,400. According to Automotive News, the current administration’s standards will result in drivers paying an additional $1,000 in fuel costs over the lives of their vehicles, as well as the consumption of 2 billion more barrels of oil and up to 923 million metric tons more carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere.

More Green Choices: 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid delivers best-in-class fuel economy