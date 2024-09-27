No Comments

Ford Adding Stingray Karaoke to Select Vehicles

Photo: Ford

If you’ve ever wanted to set up your own Carpool Karaoke experience without the albatross of James Corden, you’re in luck. Ford is making Stingray Karaoke, the popular karaoke service, available on the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E. This feature will also eventually launch on vehicles equipped with the new Ford Digital Experience and Lincoln Digital Experience, including the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Lincoln Navigator.

“The Ford and Stingray teams worked closely to bring the app to Ford owners so they can make memories with their friends and family no matter where they are on their journey, and we can’t wait to hear about these stories,” says Chet Dhruna, Ford’s general manager of integrated services for connection and engagement.

The Stingray Karaoke app will be available through the SYNC 4A or Digital Experience interface when the vehicle is parked. For singing on the go, a passenger will need to be buckled into the front seat and able to scan a QR code with their smartphone. Through the app, singers can create their playlists, skip to the next song, and read lyrics for the songs they don’t know by heart.

“The debut of Stingray Karaoke in Ford vehicles underscores Stingray’s dedication to bringing innovative solutions to the automotive industry to engage customers at a time when consumers are expecting a richer entertainment experience in their vehicle.”

Stingray Karaoke’s library of music covers a variety of genres, including hip-hop, rock, country, and K-pop. Songs are available in nearly 40 languages, including Greek, Hebrew, and Russian.

The app is available in eligible F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E vehicles via a Ford Power-Up over-the-air update. It will roll out to the 2025 Ford Explorer, 2025 Lincoln Aviator, 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, and 2025 Lincoln Navigator at a later date.