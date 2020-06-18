No Comments

Essential Workers Get Free Maintenance Package with FordPass Rewards

Essential workers can get a free The Works maintenance package through FordPass Rewards

Photo: Ford

In yet another effort to give back to the people who have been so crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford is offering free perks for essential workers through its FordPass Rewards program, including complimentary maintenance. Ford announced that through the end of June, FordPass Rewards members deemed essential by their state government can cash in a free The Works maintenance package.

As the name suggests, Ford’s The Works package includes just about every key vehicle service offered. Customers will be able to redeem it at any Ford dealership or Quick Lane service center throughout 2020, but they must download the offer by June 30 to take advantage. In order to get the free maintenance package, customers must provide proof of employment showing that they’re considered essential.

“Wherever possible, we want to take the worry out of our customers’ lives so they can focus on what’s really important right now — staying healthy and taking care of their families and communities,” said FordPass Business Operations Director Catherine Pearce.

Essential workers get a month of Postmates Unlimited

Photo: Ford

Ford also announced that its initiative to give back to essential workers includes one month of complimentary Postmates Unlimited. With the service, customers can qualify for free delivery from local restaurants and grocery stores and earn exclusive offers and deals.

The FordPass app has also gotten an update to incorporate the Built to Lend a Hand program, which includes payment relief programs for drivers affected by the pandemic. The app now also includes messages to help drivers care for vehicles that have been sitting idled for a long period of time.

“At Ford, it is in our DNA to be of service, whether building and distributing ventilators and personal protective equipment or adding access to valuable resources and services,” Pearce added. “Caring about people is what we do.”