FordPass Rewards Launches in Canada

The FordPass Rewards program has launched in Canada

Photo: Ford

The FordPass Rewards program is officially rolling out in Canada, giving customers the chance to earn points to put toward perks at participating dealerships. Ford Motor Company of Canada said that more than 200,000 drivers have already signed up to take part in the program.

According to Ford of Canada Vice President of Customer Service Bill Rowe, the launch is the next step in the company’s quest to show appreciation for customers and enhance the experience of owning a Ford vehicle.

“This program offers the ultimate flexibility to earn and redeem points at any participating Ford dealership, and vehicle owners can manage it all from the palm of their hand through the FordPass app,” Rowe said.

Customers can enroll in FordPass Rewards through the FordPass app or via the FordPass Rewards Canada website. Earning points is also a simple process. If you purchase or lease a new or certified pre-owned Ford vehicle, for example, you’ll earn 40,000 Thank You Bonus points. You can also earn points every time you bring your current ride — including non-Ford-make vehicles — to a participating Ford dealership for service.

FordPass Rewards Points break down to 10 points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases, including Motorcraft and Omnicraft parts and associated labor. Ford of Canada says that customers can’t earn points for the purchase of accessories “at this time.”

Points earned through FordPass Rewards can be redeemed at your preferred eligible Ford of Canada dealer for service, parts, and even toward the purchase of a new vehicle.

