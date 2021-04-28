No Comments

Four Chevy Models Make US News List of Best Diesel Vehicles

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

Photo: General Motors

Diesel-powered engines offer several key benefits over gasoline-powered engines. If you prioritize fuel efficiency and durability in your engine then diesel is the way to go. With no need for spark plugs, too, diesel engines can require less maintenance compared to their gas-powered counterparts. If you are looking to switch to diesel power, consider the Chevrolet Colorado, Suburban, Silverado, or Tahoe — all four Chevrolet models made the 15 Best Diesel Vehicles of 2021 list from U.S. News & World Report.

“Importantly, they put more torque to the pavement than gasoline engines, which makes them quicker from a standing start and gives them strong towing abilities,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Gorzelany.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is rated the highest of the Chevrolet models on the U.S. News’ list. It draws power from a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V6, which can be found in several GM models, including the 2021 Suburban. The Tahoe has a shorter wheelbase and length than its sibling, the Suburban.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers a refined look, a smooth driving performance, and plenty of capability thanks to its turbo-diesel V6. When properly equipped. The 2021 Silverado 1500 can tow 9,500 pounds.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban is a full-size SUV, and the 2021 model year features a revamped look. The available 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V6 engine is a new option, and it generates 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It pairs to a 10-speed automatic transmission and returns EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 27 mpg on the highway.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

Scoring the lowest on the U.S. News’ list of the Chevy models is the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado. The reliable truck boasts a new design for 2021 and a turbo-diesel engine option, fully capable of powering your adventures.

For diesel power, you have several notable options in the Chevrolet lineup.