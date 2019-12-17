No Comments

Free Apps to Help You Track Mileage and Expenses

Getting reimbursed for your mileage is a great work benefit, but it can be annoying to track. If you’re used to logging your miles by hand in a record book or submitting cumbersome paperwork at the end of the month to your accounting department or often miss out on mileage reimbursement because you’re not as diligent with the process as you should be, check out the following free apps that will make tracking your mileage a much easier work chore.

With the app Everlance, you earn tracking for 30 trips a month for free, and the best part about that app is that it does the tracking automatically for you, according to The PennyHoarder staff writer Lisa McGreevy.

“With a quick swipe of your finger, you can categorize each trip as work-related or personal. You can also set your work hours, automatically classifying drives during those hours as business trips,” McGreevy writes.

If you want an app to generate a report for the IRS, check out the benefits of Stride, a free app available via Google Play and iTunes, she notes adding that Stride will also keep a record of the fees you pay for parking, tolls, and at the car wash.

You’ll get 40 drives per month for free when you download MileIQ. “You can classify your drives into categories like business, personal or charity and then simply swipe with your thumb to assign them to the correct list — or let MileIQ do it automatically,” McGreevy reports.