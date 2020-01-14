No Comments

Galentine’s Day Getaways in the Central States

The heart of America has quite a few great locations for a Galentine’s Day mini-vacation.

Photo: Pixabay

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a bit early when you plan a road trip in the central states with your best girl pals. Here are a few destinations that make the perfect setting for a Galentine’s Day getaway.

Hot Springs are a hot commodity for Colorado in the winter – they're a great place to go relax and unwind. But, did you know that there are plenty more health benefits to be had for using hot springs?



Visit Glenwood Springs Glenwood Hot Springs Glenw…https://t.co/baHlqcXBgv — Gateway Reservations (@gatewayres) December 21, 2017

Glenwood Springs (Colorado)

For a relaxing, therapeutic getaway, you can’t go wrong when you book a stay at the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort. Reconnect with your friends while soaking in the 104-degree Therapy Pool. Then head to the spa for a facial, massage, or holistic therapy. The salon also offers manicures, waxing, and makeup services so you and your buds can try on new looks. You can also release some endorphins at a spinning or Pilates class. Or enhance your flexibility and gain more peace of mind with a yoga class.

Jackson Hole (Wyoming)

Experience the rugged landscapes and wintertime activities that Wyoming has to offer when you and your pals reserve some rooms at Spring Creek Ranch. Try your luck at snowmobiling or dog-sledding, or hit the slopes to hone your skiing or tubing skills. If the weather allows, take to the trails on horseback. You can also join one of the winter Wildlife Safaris the venue offers, like the Snowshoe Hike, Winter Wildlife Escape, or The Best of Grand Teton National Park, to absorb the unique geography, wildlife, and natural wonders that this area is known for.

A 30 year friendship still running strong in the Historic Delano district! The owners of Bohemia Healing Spa & Bungalow 26 have such a neat story and a very strong friendship. Their stores are just feet from each other and offer a unique way to shop in #Wichita! #VisitWichita pic.twitter.com/AtZEfqwPWv — Visit Wichita (@VisitWichita) April 30, 2019

Wichita (Kansas)

Wichita is where it’s at if you’re looking for the perfect spot to host your Galentine’s Day mini-vacation. Hit boutique shops like Zeep, Bungalow 26, and The Workroom, then check out the shops at NewMarket Square for some retail therapy. Channel your inner artist at Pinot’s Palette, Board & Brush, or Paint the Towne. Soothe sore muscles, try a body wrap, or opt for a body-contouring session at Bohemia Healing Spa on West Douglas. Catch a bite to eat at Newport Grill or the Wine Dive, the latter which ranked on Open Table’s Top 100 Wine Lists in America list. And check out Beautiful Day Cafe for organic, locally-sourced fare that caters to vegan and vegetarian diets.