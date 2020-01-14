No Comments

Galentine’s Day Getaways in the South

Soak up some quality time with your girls for Galentine’s Day this February when you plan a road trip in the southern U.S.

Photo: Pixabay

Head to the South for a Galentine’s Day excursion to remember. Here are just a few places you and your favorite females should visit this February.

Welcome to The Moran at CityCentre! Formerly Hotel Sorella, The Moran is a standout among Houston’s best hotels. The rebranding marks a change in management and pays tribute to this 12-story hotel’s founder, Jim Moran. #themoran #citycentre #memorialdistrict pic.twitter.com/SbBN1syMKK — Memorial Management District (@MemorialDist) December 19, 2019

Houston (Texas)

Houston has a spectrum of activities to keep you and your best buds busy this Galentine’s Day. Pamper yourself with luxurious lodging at The Moran at CityCentre, then hit the town for some shopping. Grab some Italian small plates from Radio Milano to curb your hunger. Learn more about vino while discovering new favorite wines at The Solaro Winery Houston, The Tasting Room, or 13 celsius. If you need to let off some steam, check out Tantrums, which holds the title of being Houston’s first, premier rage room. Break objects to help heal from whatever hangup (romantic, career, or otherwise) that you’re currently recovering from.

Did you know the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art was named one of America’s 25 Best Galleries And Museums?! #MSCoastLife https://t.co/SI0dfUQoA1 pic.twitter.com/6bTpAQ8jw8 — Coastal Mississippi (@SeeCoastalMS) June 6, 2017

Biloxi (Mississippi)

Browse the ceramic creations of George E. Ohr, the “Mad Potter of Biloxi,” at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Or make your own art piece while enjoying unhurried chats with your friends at BYO Brush Studio or Canvas and Cocktails. If the weather is dry, wander the streets of Rue Magnolia Arts District to peruse galleries and purchase some souvenirs to commemorate your trip. Go barefoot and dip your toes in the waves at Gulf Islands National Seashore or Biloxi Beach, to feel more in touch with nature and capture some stunning photos of the shoreline.

Looking for a place to stay on Amelia Island? The Fairbanks House is our pick for best bb on Amelia Island and here's why. The Fairbanks House is the Best BB on Amelia Island https://t.co/vyf3hAA2Ou #Florida #AmeliaIsland pic.twitter.com/BfPmPg0pZN — Sharon Mendelaoui (@DailyDream360) May 5, 2019

Amelia Island (Florida)

Book a group mini-vacation at The Fairbanks House on Amelia Island to build scenic memories with your friends. Rent a segway, go golfing or kayaking, or explore the island via bike or on foot. Relax with a massage or find a new-to-you outfit at one of the local consignment shops. The venue’s girls’ getaway package includes a daily gourmet breakfast, a daily social hour with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, complimentary use of beach chairs and gear, and free rental bikes. Guests also have access to a supply of videos, magazines, books, and board games to spark discussion and laughter. And the spacious rooms have multiple beds so you don’t have to cut the conversations short at night.

